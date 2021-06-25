WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

385 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.6 m six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements

120,315 people assisted In May 2021

Operational Updates

• In May, 119,343 schoolchildren were reached through the national school feeding programme in WFP-assisted schools. On-site monitoring activities were cancelled during the last half of the month to not disrupt the school exam period, but remote monitoring and capacity strengthening of school canteen staff continued to enhance the management of school canteen warehouses and food conservation.

• As the first five years of the McGovern-Dole (MGD) programme is coming to an end, WFP organized a series of workshops in different project sites of the national school feeding programme. Under the programme, WFP provided school meals to 125,000 school children in 613 schools across 7 high-priority regions. In May, regional workshops took place in Bondoukou (north-east) and Man (west), while additional workshops will continue in June. The purpose of the workshop was to exchange on best practices and lessons learned from the first phase (2016-2020) in order to address shortcomings and improve implementation during the second phase (2021-2025), which will be launched through a national workshop in Abidjan in June. The workshops resulted in exchanges of productive discussions thanks to the very high attendance rate and active participation from all stakeholders.

• Under the Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme, 27 smallholder farmer groups were monitored to document the crop yield of the off-season harvest of vegetable crops and to strengthen social cohesion within the members of the group.

• WFP is closely monitoring the aftermath of the recent terrorist attacks in the northern and northeastern regions that resulted in the displacements of over 500 people from Burkina Faso across the border to Côte d’Ivoire (Source: UNDSS Côte d’Ivoire). A meeting with other UN agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is planned to ensure a smooth coordination and timely response to assist the affected population.