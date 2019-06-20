20 Jun 2019

WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
In Numbers

431 mt of food assistance distributed

3,817 women farmers organized in 35 women’s smallholder farmer groups benefits from capacity strengthening (ongoing)

US$ 1.5 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements representing 11% of total

121,250 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• In May, nutritious hot school lunches were provided to 120,914 schoolchildren (48 percent girls and 52 percent boys) through 426.85 mt of fortified rice, oil and pulses, to contribute to improving their education achievement and nutrition. School canteens and the communities are also complementing the school meals, with locally sourced fish, vegetables and fruits.

• As part of the technical support to the Government to reduce national micronutrient deficiencies, WFP is supporting the roll-out of rice fortification strategy, particularly in iron, folic acid and zinc. The National Alliance for Food Enrichment in Côte d’Ivoire (ANEA), established by the National Nutrition Council in 2018 to facilitate coordination of all rice fortification initiatives, held its first work session in May. The specific objectives of this national workshop were to present the responsibilities of the ANEA, to present the results of the validation workshop following the study in 2018 on rice fortification potentials in the country, to develop the road map of the process, and to adopt the action plan for 2019.

• Under the leadership of UNAIDS, WFP and other UN agencies developed jointly the workplan and budget for the next two years (2020-2021) of the Unified Budget, Results and Accountability Framework, to maximize the coherence, coordination and impact of the UN’s response to AIDS. In line with national priorities as highlighted in the National Health Development Plan (PNDS 2016-2020) and the HIV/AIDS strategic plan, WFP and partners are developing the priority programmes adapted to the national context.

• In partnership with UNHCR and DAARA of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WFP continued to support the voluntary repatriation of Ivorian returnees, providing food assistance to 336 beneficiaries, including 88 children under 5. In total, 4.1 mt of food and USD 10,110 were provided to meet the returnees’ and their households’ immediate food needs.

