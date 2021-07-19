WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

542.336 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 79,864 cash-based transfers made

USD 3.6 m six months (July-December 2021) net funding requirements

97,183 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

The security situation in the northern and northeastern regions remains volatile, with two incidents of terrorist attacks reported. WFP’s activities in these regions continue to operate with caution.

A high-level two-day school feeding workshop was organized in Abidjan by WFP, attended by the Minister of Education, representative of AVSI (WFP’s implementing partner for the school feeding programme) and various stakeholders. The aim of the workshop was to discuss and consolidate successes, lessons learnt and recommendations drawn from the regional workshops held in May 2021 on the first phase of the McGovern-Dole school feeding programme (2016-2020), as WFP and partners are preparing for the next phase of this programme (2021-2026). The latter will aim to continue improving schoolchildren’s access to education and nutrition benefits, while strengthening national ownership of the programme.

During the national workshop, WFP donated 22 motorcycles to the Ministry of Education, to facilitate monitoring activities of the Directorate of School Canteens (DCS). This is in line with one of the recommendations of the McGovern-Dole mid-term evaluation findings, which highlighted the need to strengthen Government capacity in monitoring of school feeding activities.

WFP distributed the last take-home rations (THRs) to targeted schoolgirls. The decision to phase out THRs is in line with the transition plan prepared by WFP, the Government and school feeding partners. The impact of phasing out THRs on girls’ school attendance and retention will be closely monitored.

WFP will simultaneously be conducting the final evaluation of the first phase of the school feeding programme and the baseline survey for the second phase. The contracts with the independent evaluation teams have been signed.

Resilience-strengthening activities, under the Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme, are ongoing. With technical support from WFP and partners, targeted farmers have started ploughing the land to prepare for the next planting season and prepared strategies for financing planting during the next rainy season. Overall, 357 mt of diverse food produce were harvested and sold at XOF 66,140,713 (approximately USD 120,318).