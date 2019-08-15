WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

823.05 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2,344 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1.6 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

116,285 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP partnered with the Foundation Louis Dreyfus (LDF) to support 20 new women’s smallholder farmer groups (nearly 2,000 smallholder farmers) in northern Côte d’Ivoire for three years starting June 2019. The primary objective of this partnership is to contribute to improved food and nutrition security and income of rural smallholder farmer households in the area, through more efficient and inclusive value chains, sustainable food systems and strengthened capacities of farmers. The project will also support the national school feeding programme, women's empowerment and households’ diet diversification. Emphasis will be placed on improving their technical capacities throughout the food value chain, including their postharvest loss management and market access capacities, and on promoting improved nutrition and hygiene practices. This project will also help targeted farmer groups to formalize into organized and structured cooperatives. As part of the planning phase, WFP is carefully identifying and contracting the implementing partners, selecting the localities, assessing the needs to be addressed and detailing out the implementation plan.

• Meanwhile, capacity strengthening to 3,817 women farmers organized in 35 women’s smallholder farmer groups is ongoing. The emphasis this year will be on strengthening the achievements of these groups supported since 2017/2018 and fill the gaps where necessary, to facilitate community takeover of the programme and gradual withdrawal of WFP and partners. In line with this objective, WFP is launching a literacy pilot project in partnership with UNESCO and the Directorate of Literacy and Nonformal Education (DAENF) of the Ministry of Education, to address the low literacy levels of rural women smallholder farmers.

The region of Poro in the north was selected for this pilot phase as northern Côte d'Ivoire is not only one of the poorest, food insecure and malnourished, but it also records the lowest literacy levels. A joint mission was thus organized in June to assess the training needs of the targeted ten farmer groups.

• In June, 116,055 primary schoolchildren across the 613 schools supported by WFP in seven targeted regions in northern and western Côte d’Ivoire enjoyed their last school lunches, before going on summer holidays. In the three regions targeted by the take-home rations activity, 10,433 girls in fifth and sixth grades received their last quarterly takehome rice ration (50 kg/girl) of the academic year 2018/2019.

• In partnership with UNHCR and DAARA of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WFP continued to support the voluntary repatriation of Ivorian returnees, providing food assistance to 230 beneficiaries (48 percent women and 52 percent men). In total, 2.99 mt of food and USD 2,344 (1,382,500 FCFA) were distributed to meet the returnees’ and their households’ immediate food needs.