WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

0 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 38,000 Cash-based transfers made

USD 13 m six months (August 2021 – January 2022) net funding requirements

5,016 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

As of 31 July, Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Health vaccinated 1,019,897 of its population, compared to 757 123 vaccinated in June. During the reporting period, the Ministry recorded 50,135 confirmed covid cases; 49,261 recoveries, 329 deaths and 545 active cases.

As part of the rice fortification project initiated by both the Government and WFP since 2018, WFP, in collaboration with the CONNAPE (National Council on Food, Nutrition and Early Childhood) organized an information and sensitization workshop for stakeholders and private sector institutions involved in rice value chain. Besides the objective of sharing information, the workshop was also aimed at advocating for involvement of the stakeholders, in the rice fortification project. Thanks to WFP Côte d’Ivoire’s experience in supporting smallholder farmers groups in Korhogo, CERFAM is advocating for China Centre of Excellence to orient the funds dedicated to this purpose to a project to be implemented by WFP Côte d’Ivoire.

During the reporting month, the Ministry of Education launched an evaluation of its education system in Côte d'Ivoire under the supervision and leadership of the Ministry and UNESCO. During the opening ceremony, the Ministry invited several stakeholders including WFP to participate in the evaluating process, aimed at identifying areas of weaknesses in the system and developing strategies for improving the overall education system in Côte d'Ivoire. This exercise is expected to take a period of next six months. All national education stakeholders, technical and financial partners, including UN agencies will be involved in the evaluation process.

WFP Côte d'Ivoire has already identified two local suppliers to supply rice and beans for implementation of the school feeding programme. Next step will be checking the quality of the identified food items (beans and rice) and to be finally concluded by signing of contracts and implementation of delivery and payments.

A post distribution monitoring of People Living with HIV was conducted in Abidjan district which revealed that 7 percent of the entire targeted PLHIV population in the district live in impoverished conditions which would require continued humanitarian support.