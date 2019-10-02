02 Oct 2019

WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (246.69 KB)

In Numbers

1.12 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2,570 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.31 m six months (August 2019 - January 2020) net funding requirements

86 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP has finalized the selection of the 20 new localities in northern Cote d’Ivoire which will be targeted as part of WFP’s Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) initiative. WFP will thus be increasing from 35 farmer groups (3,800 members) assisted to 55 farmer groups (5,900 members), empowering targeted smallholder farmers to improve their food production, food processing, post-harvest lost management and market access capacities, while improving their adoption of good nutrition and hygiene practices. The departments selected for this new phase of assistance will include Dikodougou, Ferkessedougou, Kong, Korhogo and Sinematiali, all in the Savanes District.

• Capacity strengthening and monitoring targeting the 35 smallholder farmer groups assisted since 2017/2018 is ongoing. In July, the focus was on training the members on technical itineraries of diverse food and vegetable crops, crop management and maintenance including phytosanitary treatments, filling of different technical documents.
Sensitization of the members to increase the integration of the rural youth into their activities and groups is also ongoing in the 35 localities.

• While school canteens are closed for the summer holidays, WFP and partners are taking the time to carefully plan for the next academic year (2019-2020) and improve the implementation of the school feeding programme, in line with the recommendations of the current USDA-funded school feeding programme’s mid-term evaluation. One of the activities involves strengthening the monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system. In collaboration with the Government and NGO partners including the Directorate of School Canteens, the Directorate of Pedagogy and Continuing Education and AVSI Foundation, WFP finalized the review and validation of the new M&E support materials including data collection tools, progress report templates and the programme monitoring plan and strategy.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.