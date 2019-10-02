WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

1.12 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2,570 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.31 m six months (August 2019 - January 2020) net funding requirements

86 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP has finalized the selection of the 20 new localities in northern Cote d’Ivoire which will be targeted as part of WFP’s Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) initiative. WFP will thus be increasing from 35 farmer groups (3,800 members) assisted to 55 farmer groups (5,900 members), empowering targeted smallholder farmers to improve their food production, food processing, post-harvest lost management and market access capacities, while improving their adoption of good nutrition and hygiene practices. The departments selected for this new phase of assistance will include Dikodougou, Ferkessedougou, Kong, Korhogo and Sinematiali, all in the Savanes District.

• Capacity strengthening and monitoring targeting the 35 smallholder farmer groups assisted since 2017/2018 is ongoing. In July, the focus was on training the members on technical itineraries of diverse food and vegetable crops, crop management and maintenance including phytosanitary treatments, filling of different technical documents.

Sensitization of the members to increase the integration of the rural youth into their activities and groups is also ongoing in the 35 localities.

• While school canteens are closed for the summer holidays, WFP and partners are taking the time to carefully plan for the next academic year (2019-2020) and improve the implementation of the school feeding programme, in line with the recommendations of the current USDA-funded school feeding programme’s mid-term evaluation. One of the activities involves strengthening the monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system. In collaboration with the Government and NGO partners including the Directorate of School Canteens, the Directorate of Pedagogy and Continuing Education and AVSI Foundation, WFP finalized the review and validation of the new M&E support materials including data collection tools, progress report templates and the programme monitoring plan and strategy.