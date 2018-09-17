WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

25.57 mt of food assistance distributed Capacity strengthening to 1,023 smallholder farmers is ongoing

US$ 1.59 m five months (August-December) net funding requirements

860 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• Following heavy rainfall in June, WFP launched an emergency food assistance to 500 vulnerable households in five localities out of the ten affected. In partnership with the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Cohesion and Poverty Alleviation, the Humanitarian Coordination Office and the Red Cross Society, emergency cash-based transfers are being provided to affected households to cover their food and nonfood requirements for three months. While the rapid needs assessment revealed the food and medical needs, a multi-sectorial needs assessment is being conducted to identify additional needs.

• As part of the technical support to the Government for the implementation of the National Multisectorial Nutrition Plan (PNMN 2016-2020), WFP is supporting the Cost of Hunger in Africa (COHA) initiative in Côte d’Ivoire. WFP participated in the training workshop along with state representatives from the six countries targeted for this third phase (Côte d’Ivoire,

Burundi, Gambia, Kenya, Namibia and Sudan) and other development partners. This multi-country study will demonstrate the social and economic impacts of child undernutrition in Africa, including in Côte d’Ivoire.

• Inter-communal conflicts in western Côte d’Ivoire which started in early May resulted in the destruction of properties and farm fields. In response, WFP provided emergency food assistance (21.629 mt of rice and pulses) to 123 households affected (767 beneficiaries) in collaboration with the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Cohesion and Poverty Alleviation to cover their food requirements for two months.

• WFP and FAO conducted a joint mission in northern Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen synergies and complementarities of interventions targeting smallholder farmer groups. This mission allowed the delegation of FAO to better understand the activities carried out under WFP’s Small Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) project, the challenges and the needs of the farmer groups. The outcomes of this mission identified potential axes of intervention for FAO, which will inform the formulation of FAO’s technical cooperation programme.

• There was no school meals distribution in July as public primary schools are closed for the summer holidays until the end of August. However, WFP’s logistics team in collaboration with the Directorate of School Canteens (DCS) were able to visit the schools and partners’ warehouses to verify storage conditions, food stocks available and warehouse equipment management. WFP and DCS also did an annual review of the school meals programme for the 2017-2018 school year. The two partners exchanged about the coordination, challenges encountered, and recommendations for the next academic year.

• As part of the voluntary repatriation programme in collaboration with UNHCR, WFP assisted 93 Ivorian returnees upon arrival through 3.95 mt of food rations, including rice and beans, to cover their basic food and nutritional needs for an initial period of three months.

• Under the Small Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) project primarily targeting women smallholder farmers (97 percent of women out of 1,023 members), community sensitization sessions were carried out in the ten northern villages involved.

The men were targeted specifically to strengthen their involvement in supporting land preparation activities for the next planting season and the maintenance and repair of heavy machinery.