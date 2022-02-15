WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

5.5mt of food assistance distributed.

USD 3.0 m six months (February – July 2022) net funding requirements.

14,527 people assisted in January 2022.

Operational Updates

• The overall security situation in Côte d'Ivoire remains calm but unpredictable.

• The insecurity in neighbouring Burkina Faso forced 2,790 Burkinabé into the northern region of Côte d'Ivoire in the reporting month, pushing the total number of Burkinabe refugees to 6,012 people. Initial assistance was provided by UNHCR (shelter kits and basic non-food items), UNICEF (water purifiers) Caritas and IRC. The Ministry of Defence has also distributed food commodities (rice 50mt and sugar, oil and tomato cans). A joint assessment mission recommended WFP intervention to assist 10,000 people.

• During the month, the School Canteen Directorate (DCS) dispatched 1,425mt of commodities to WFP-supported schools in 7 regions. As a result, 5.52mt of assorted food commodities were utilized as hot meals benefitting 14,527 students out of which 48 percent are girls. Because of the late deliveries, some schools were unable to resume their canteen activities in January.

• WFP Country office participated in the ongoing national consultation “Etats Généraux de l’Education et de l’Alphabétisation (EGENA)” initiated by the Ministry of Education to improve the quality of education in Côte d’Ivoire.

• WFP and UNICEF participated in a workshop organized by the Ministry of Health to define a roadmap for Emergency Nutrition (EN) preparedness and response. The main focus was on the simplified malnutrition management protocol, with experiences shared by Burkina Faso and Senegal.

• WFP supply Chain organized an online training for 45 government counterparts on preparatory emergency medical logistics to strengthen capacity for future pandemic outbreaks. As an outcome, WFP and Nouvelle Pharmacie de la Santé Publique decided to extend the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), while discussing the way forward to strengthen emergency preparedness and sign a new MoU.

• To address water scarcity in the northern region, WFP initiated an irrigation programme, by installing 6 solarpowered submersible pumps and 48 solar panels, to pump water from 6 drilled water reservoirs in 5 communities. These pumps will allow for the irrigation of about 25 acres, with the aim of increasing the production around the schools enrolled in school feeding.