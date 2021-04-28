WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

1,226 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 13,637 cash-based transfers made

USD 4.0 m six months (February – July 2021) net funding requirements

127,657 people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

WFP in Côte d’Ivoire has continued its emergency response to provide immediate relief to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the October 2020 presidential elections. According to government statistics, over 80 percent of IDPs have returned to their place of origin as the political and security situation has gradually stabilized. In the efforts to assist these IDPs and returnees who lost their homes and sources of livelihoods, WFP continued to coordinate with its implementing partners (UNHCR, Red Cross, and CARITAS) to evaluate the residual needs of affected population. In January, approximately 8,500 beneficiaries (IDPs and host families), identified with the Government and partners in affected western and southern regions, have been assisted through three-months of food rations (vegetable oil, beans and rice), to help cover their urgent food needs.

Since December, school feeding and livelihood activities in western regions had resumed timidly as the situation stabilized. In January, 118,893 schoolchildren were reached through the national school feeding programme in WFP-assisted schools. Moreover, on-site monitoring of school canteens resumed while strictly abiding by the health and sanitary measures and regulations to mitigate propagation of the COVID-19 virus. Thanks to the training of relevant administrators to enhance the management of administration, information and warehouses, the monitoring results showed improved quality in these areas.

To encourage long-term sustainability of the national school feeding programme, WFP and partners continued to sensitize local communities to increase their engagement and ownership of the programme, including rural smallholder farmers supported through the Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme. Under SAMS, WFP continues to provide technical support and training of agricultural practices to improve their food production, post-harvest management and organizational capacities.