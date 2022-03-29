WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

213.33 mt of food assistance distributed.

US0.0 cash-based transfers made.

USD 2.2m six months (March – August 2022) net funding requirements. 119,640 people assisted in February 2022.

Operational Updates

During the month of February, school canteens in all the targeted 613 schools were reopened, in the seven regions of Gontougo, Bounkani, Poro, Bagoue, Tchologo, Cavally, and Bafing. As a result, a total of 119,640 students comprising 50.5 percent girls and 49.5 percent boys, benefited from hot meals.

WFP Côte d’Ivoire and the Center of Excellence Against Hunger and Malnutrition (CERFAM) are coordinating a study tour visit by representatives of the Government of Gambia in Côte d’Ivoire between 13 and 19 March 2022. The goal of this study tour is to exchange on Côte d’Ivoire’s model, in view of revitalising the value chains and market access of smallholder farmers to institutional markets in Gambia, using school feeding as a stable market and incentive to food production, and to sustain school canteen.

The first draft of the final evaluation for McGovern Dole 2015-2020 was submitted to WFP Cote d’Ivoire by the external evaluation company AIR (formerly called IMPAQ) in February, and shared with WFP’s Decentralized Evaluation Quality Support Service and the Reference Groups in Côte d’Ivoire for review. The baseline evaluation report for the second McGovern Dole 2020-2025 is expected to be submitted by early March.

Data collection for the Market survey launched in midFebruary is still ongoing and expected to be completed in March.

The construction of the irrigation system is completed at the Nakaha site, and the work is still in progress in the other 4 sites.

Action Contre la Faim and Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) organized a meeting in Abidjan on February 24th , attended by WFP and participants from various countries such as Chad, Niger, and Senegal. The workshop aimed at prioritizing nutrition components into governments’ national development plans.