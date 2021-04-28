WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

420 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 23,364 cash-based transfers made

USD 6.6 m six months (March – August 2021) net funding requirements

123,793 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

WFP in Côte d’Ivoire has continued its emergency response to provide assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the October 2020 presidential election, 90 percent of whom have returned to their place of origin as of February. This month, approximately 6,600 beneficiaries (including IDPs and host families) have been assisted in the western and southern regions through food baskets composed of vegetable oil, beans and rice. In the efforts to assist the IDPs and returnees who lost their homes and sources of livelihoods, WFP continued to coordinate with its implementing partners (UNHCR, Red Cross, and CARITAS) to evaluate the residual needs of affected population. A post-distribution monitoring report is being planned to evaluate the effectiveness of WFP’s recent assistance to these populations.

Off-season harvest and cultivation of vegetable crops (e.g. onion, cabbage, eggplant) has started. Although off-season crops require less irrigation than most cash crops (e.g. cacao, cashew), the harvest yield has decreased compared to previous seasons due to significant lack of rainfall. The issue of water scarcity in the northern region of Côte d’Ivoire is exacerbated by the climate change as the rainfall and temperature variability continue to impact the livelihoods of farmers. To evaluate feasible irrigation solutions, the National Agency for Rural Development Support (ANADER) is conducting a study on 10 farms exploited by WFP-assisted smallholder farmer groups.

Monitoring reports indicated continuous community ownership of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme that ended in December 2019. Proving to strengthen livelihoods and resilience of Ivorian returnees and vulnerable host communities, beneficiaries of the FFA programme reported commercializing the outputs yielded from various income-generating activities in pisciculture, agriculture and poultry farms. The FFA programme roughly benefited 1,000 households (approx. 5,000 individuals).