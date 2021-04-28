Côte d'Ivoire
WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, February 2021
In Numbers
420 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 23,364 cash-based transfers made
USD 6.6 m six months (March – August 2021) net funding requirements
123,793 people assisted in February 2021
Operational Updates
WFP in Côte d’Ivoire has continued its emergency response to provide assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the October 2020 presidential election, 90 percent of whom have returned to their place of origin as of February. This month, approximately 6,600 beneficiaries (including IDPs and host families) have been assisted in the western and southern regions through food baskets composed of vegetable oil, beans and rice. In the efforts to assist the IDPs and returnees who lost their homes and sources of livelihoods, WFP continued to coordinate with its implementing partners (UNHCR, Red Cross, and CARITAS) to evaluate the residual needs of affected population. A post-distribution monitoring report is being planned to evaluate the effectiveness of WFP’s recent assistance to these populations.
Off-season harvest and cultivation of vegetable crops (e.g. onion, cabbage, eggplant) has started. Although off-season crops require less irrigation than most cash crops (e.g. cacao, cashew), the harvest yield has decreased compared to previous seasons due to significant lack of rainfall. The issue of water scarcity in the northern region of Côte d’Ivoire is exacerbated by the climate change as the rainfall and temperature variability continue to impact the livelihoods of farmers. To evaluate feasible irrigation solutions, the National Agency for Rural Development Support (ANADER) is conducting a study on 10 farms exploited by WFP-assisted smallholder farmer groups.
Monitoring reports indicated continuous community ownership of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme that ended in December 2019. Proving to strengthen livelihoods and resilience of Ivorian returnees and vulnerable host communities, beneficiaries of the FFA programme reported commercializing the outputs yielded from various income-generating activities in pisciculture, agriculture and poultry farms. The FFA programme roughly benefited 1,000 households (approx. 5,000 individuals).
In February, 117,206 schoolchildren were reached through the national school feeding programme in WFP-assisted schools. Moreover, February monitoring reports of over 100 school canteens indicated concerns related to state of hygiene and disrepair of some schools. To address these points of concern, the Direction of School Canteen (DCS) of the Ministry of Education and school management committees of targeted schools received awareness training on hygiene and health measures to ensure the food safety of students. WFP and DCS followed up after the training sessions to ensure that food safety measures of these schools were being practiced and respected.