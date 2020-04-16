WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

275 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 4.2 m six months (March 2020 – August 2020) net funding requirements

118,298 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

• In February, nutritious hot school meals were provided to 118,298 public primary schoolchildren in seven targeted regions across the country, to contribute to improved school attendance, nutrition and education achievements of the schoolchildren.

• As part of the Small Agriculture and Market Support (SAMS) project in northern Côte d’Ivoire, aiming to improve food and nutritional security, and income of rural smallholder farmer households, off-season vegetable production is ongoing and advancing well, with 1.13 mt of vegetables harvested. A diversification of vegetable production has been noted, including onion, cabbage, okra, local leafy greens, chili peppers, eggplants and zucchini. A part of this production is expected to be allocated to school canteens, another part consumed and sold, to increase smallholder farmers’ dietary diversity, food and nutrition security, and income. In the context of reducing postharvest losses, the support to the smallholder groups has been provided in order to strengthen their capacities on drying, winnowing, bagging, and stockpiling techniques.

• In February, WFP has made available 35 mt of relief food (including rice, pulses and vegetable oil) to UNHCR in support to the voluntary repatriation of Ivorian returnees, to be distributed as three-month initial assistance and to cover their immediate food needs.

• Although activities under the food assistance for assets programme (FFA), providing livelihoods and resilience strengthening support to Ivorian returnees and vulnerable host communities ended in December 2019, the monitoring of the assets created is still ongoing. The modern poultry and aquaculture farming activities are developing successfully, contributing to improved income levels and food security of targeted beneficiaries, and allowing them to reinvest back in the project. In addition, the successful crops harvesting allowed some groups to also contribute to school canteens to enrich schoolchildren’s daily meals.

• As part of the preparation of the new National Development Plan (PND 2021-2025), the Government organized several workshops during the month of February. The objectives of these workshops were to conduct a review of the implementation, achievements and lessons learned from the current development plan (PND 2016-2020). Ministers, senior officials, civil society, as well as several UN agencies including WFP gathered in these workshops to discuss the priorities and recommendations to improve education, health, agriculture, environment, and peace and social cohesion in Côte d’Ivoire, in the next five years.

• The ‘Supply Chain Optimization through Logistics, Visibility and Evolution’ (SOLVE) project, launched in Côte d’Ivoire in 2018, aims to strengthen health supply chain capacities to improve medical product availability at the ‘last mile’. As part of its logistical support, WFP supported the training of 20 New Pharmacy for Public Health (NPSP) drivers, from January 20 to February 2 in Grand Bassam. This training was focused on presenting good driving techniques and trucks’ maintenance practices, as well as driving methods that contribute to reducing fuel consumption. All the participants have underlined the importance and the necessity of this training and were accredited with the certificate of completion. Moreover, following the technical mission in December with NPSP, aimed to support effective planning to improve the distribution circuit of medical products, the results of this analysis were presented in a discussion seminar between NPSP and WFP, held on February 11. In addition to discussing these results, the next steps in the NPSP-WFP collaboration were also defined, including the collaboration regarding the fleet management of trucks.