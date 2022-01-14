WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

0.076 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 3.4 m six months (January 2022 – June 2022) net funding requirements

507 people assistedin December 2021

Operational Updates

• Côte d'Ivoire has witnessed a daily rise in COVID-19 infections in the month of December, with 9,246 people infected in December alone. Because of the upsurge of the rate of COVID-19 contamination, the Government has put in place antigenic testing facilities at all entrances of large gathering sites, effective 1 January 2022.

• In December, the McGovern Dole FY 2020 food stock balance of 0.076mt was used to distribute hot meals to 507 students (49 percent girls and 51 percent boys) in schools’ canteens in the Bondoukou region. The school meals program will be fully functional in the other targeted regions, targeting 125,000 students overall, once all partners are on board.

• Through an agreement signed between WFP Côte d'Ivoire and NGO Alliance Côte d’Ivoire, WFP will receive funds from the Alliance. These funds will be used to purchase nutritional food, transport it to WFP warehouses, and hand the food to the Alliance to distribute to people living with HIV (PLHIV), and to scale up preventive measures for populations at high risk of being infected by HIV.

• WFP Côte d’Ivoire is prepared to receive a 90-metric ton of dates’ donation from the government of Saudi Arabia, for distributions to the 125,000 students in WFP supported schools.