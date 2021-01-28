WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, December 2020

Operational Update

• WFP in Côte d’Ivoire has continued its emergency response to provide immediate relief to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the October 2020 presidential election. WFP is providing food assistance (rice, vegetable oil and beans) in regions identified through rapid needs assessments conducted by local partners and inter-agency multisectoral groups. To date, WFP has partnered with UNHCR, Red Cross and Caritas in support of 4,700 people in 39 localities. The country office is planning to augment its assistance to different localities and extend the length of assistance to best serve affected IDPs and host communities who lost their sources of livelihoods. A survey on food security and livelihood status is also planned, to gain an in-depth understanding of residual needs of affected population to support their returns to places of origin and help restore their livelihoods.

• School feeding and livelihood activities in western regions resumed timidly as residents, who had fled the region due to the volatile political and security situation, started returning. As the situation stabilized, WFP resumed food deliveries to assisted schools to restart school feeding activities.

• To encourage long-term sustainability of the national school feeding programme, WFP and partners continue to sensitize local communities to increase their engagement and ownership of the programme. A joint mission was conducted in December by WFP and its Government partner, the Directorate of School Canteens (DCS) of the Ministry of Education, to document best practices of rural smallholder farmers’ contribution to supply locally produced food to school canteens.