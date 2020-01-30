WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

329 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 143,199 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.4 m six months (January – June 2020) net funding requirements

127,090 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• In December, nutritious hot school meals were provided to 120,387 public primary school children in seven targeted regions across the country, to contribute to improving educational and nutritional status of recipient children. Moreover, quarterly take-home rice rations were distributed to 15,000 girls in fifth and sixth grades to encourage school attendance and completion of the primary education cycle.

• With modalities defined with the Government, WFP is planning the gradual transfer of the 613 school canteens it currently supports to the national programme. Following consultations with the Government’s and school canteens’ stakeholders in departments targeted by the programme, WFP organized in December a validation workshop of the Transition Action Plan. The objective of the workshop was to highlight actions and activities to prioritize in order to ensure an effective handover of the school feeding programme to the Government and communities for long-term sustainability. The finalized transition action plan document is expected be submitted to the Directorate of the School Canteens (DCS) of the Ministry of Education for final approval.

• Following heavy floods of October which affected more than 9,600 people across the country, WFP and the Red Cross of Côte d’Ivoire joined national efforts in addressing the urgent food and non-food needs of affected populations. In three areas most affected (Aboisso, Ayame, and Bonoua), relief cash transfers were provided to 936 vulnerable people targeted, including women-headed households, pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs), elderly individuals and people with disabilities.

• In collaboration with UNHCR and the Direction d'Aide et d'Assistance aux Réfugiés et Apatrides (DAARA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WFP supported the voluntary repatriation of 767 Ivorian returnees (199 women, 171 men and 387 children) coming from Mali, Guinea and Liberia. The returnees have received cash transfers to cover their immediate food and non-food needs.