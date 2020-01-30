30 Jan 2020

WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (358.22 KB)

In Numbers

329 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 143,199 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.4 m six months (January – June 2020) net funding requirements

127,090 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• In December, nutritious hot school meals were provided to 120,387 public primary school children in seven targeted regions across the country, to contribute to improving educational and nutritional status of recipient children. Moreover, quarterly take-home rice rations were distributed to 15,000 girls in fifth and sixth grades to encourage school attendance and completion of the primary education cycle.

• With modalities defined with the Government, WFP is planning the gradual transfer of the 613 school canteens it currently supports to the national programme. Following consultations with the Government’s and school canteens’ stakeholders in departments targeted by the programme, WFP organized in December a validation workshop of the Transition Action Plan. The objective of the workshop was to highlight actions and activities to prioritize in order to ensure an effective handover of the school feeding programme to the Government and communities for long-term sustainability. The finalized transition action plan document is expected be submitted to the Directorate of the School Canteens (DCS) of the Ministry of Education for final approval.

• Following heavy floods of October which affected more than 9,600 people across the country, WFP and the Red Cross of Côte d’Ivoire joined national efforts in addressing the urgent food and non-food needs of affected populations. In three areas most affected (Aboisso, Ayame, and Bonoua), relief cash transfers were provided to 936 vulnerable people targeted, including women-headed households, pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs), elderly individuals and people with disabilities.

• In collaboration with UNHCR and the Direction d'Aide et d'Assistance aux Réfugiés et Apatrides (DAARA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WFP supported the voluntary repatriation of 767 Ivorian returnees (199 women, 171 men and 387 children) coming from Mali, Guinea and Liberia. The returnees have received cash transfers to cover their immediate food and non-food needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.