Côte d'Ivoire
WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, April 2021
In Numbers
944 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made
US$ 3.8 m six months (May-October 2021) net funding requirements
121,550 people assisted in April 2021
Operational Updates
Côte d’Ivoire is finalizing the national preparedness and readiness operational plans to fight against Ebola, as the immunization scales up in Guinea to curb the recent outbreak. The surveillance and screening checks are in place at the border controls and rapid response teams are being deployed to support the implementation of preparedness plans in certain health districts. To support national efforts, WFP has conducted evaluation on the readiness of various entry points of regions and districts. WFP also conducted data collection on the food security level in regions near the western border to assess gaps and potential needs.
Recent terrorist attacks in the northern and northeastern regions raise uncertainties in the security landscape of the country. As the affected regions overlap with the WFP-supported school feeding project sites, it had an operational impact on WFP and its partners, resulting in the suspension of certain school canteen monitoring activities and field missions in the concerned regions.
In April, 119,128 schoolchildren were reached through the national school feeding programme in 613 WFPassisted schools. Most of the monitoring activities were conducted remotely due to unstable security context.
The harvest of off-season crops (e.g. onion, cabbage, eggplant, etc.) was disrupted this year due to water shortage and rainfall in the regions. It has caused some of the most affected smallholder farmers to abandon their vegetable cultivation, mostly in the northern areas, where the climate risk vulnerability is one the greatest in the country. To alleviate some of the challenges of water scarcity that continue to impact the livelihood of farmers, WFP installed six water wells in support of its farmer groups in the most vulnerable communities. Additional installation of water wells is being planned.