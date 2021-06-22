WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

944 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.8 m six months (May-October 2021) net funding requirements

121,550 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

Côte d’Ivoire is finalizing the national preparedness and readiness operational plans to fight against Ebola, as the immunization scales up in Guinea to curb the recent outbreak. The surveillance and screening checks are in place at the border controls and rapid response teams are being deployed to support the implementation of preparedness plans in certain health districts. To support national efforts, WFP has conducted evaluation on the readiness of various entry points of regions and districts. WFP also conducted data collection on the food security level in regions near the western border to assess gaps and potential needs.

Recent terrorist attacks in the northern and northeastern regions raise uncertainties in the security landscape of the country. As the affected regions overlap with the WFP-supported school feeding project sites, it had an operational impact on WFP and its partners, resulting in the suspension of certain school canteen monitoring activities and field missions in the concerned regions.

In April, 119,128 schoolchildren were reached through the national school feeding programme in 613 WFPassisted schools. Most of the monitoring activities were conducted remotely due to unstable security context.