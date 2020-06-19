WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

0 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.1 m six months (May 2020 – October 2020) net funding requirements

0 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

• The school feeding activities are currently suspended since 16 March, due to the government measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, the Ministry of Education identified alternative learning opportunities for the primary schoolchildren via national TV, radio and social networks. In collaboration with the Association of Volunteers in International Service (AVSI) Foundation, WFP’s school feeding partner, the radio classes have been recorded and will be broadcasted during the month of May. WFP is also reconfiguring its work to reach 125,000 schoolchildren in insecure zones, who are no longer receiving their daily school lunches, through take-home rations. This aims to minimize the socio-economic impact of the health crisis on poor households, especially during the lean season when food shortages might increase.

• In the localities targeted as part of the Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS), which aims to contribute to improved food and nutrition security and incomes of 48 rural smallholder farmer groups in rural northern and western Cote d’Ivoire, over 205 mt of vegetables were produced and harvested. These harvests will continue until the end of May. In view of the continuity of smallholder farmers’ agricultural activities, WFP collaborated with UNICEF and local authorities, who provided community awareness sessions on COVID-19 and distributed hygiene kits to WFP beneficiaries. These beneficiaries will serve as community agents to sensitize other members of their communities.

• On 21 April, WFP launched a food security surveillance system in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture (MINADER). In order to achieve this aim, WFP monitors will conduct 750 phone interviews, aimed at tracking the impact of the health crisis and movement restrictions on food security of the most vulnerable households in the economic capital. Movement restrictions measures have been put in place since 26 March, cutting off Abidjan from the rest of the country to minimize the spread of the virus.

• WFP has developed a partnership with the private sector partner, the Magic System Foundation, and UNAIDS, to provide cash assistance to 1,000 most vulnerable households in Abidjan, which records 95 percent of the confirmed cases.

• In April, WFP added two markets in Abidjan under its food markets price surveillance, to track the impact of movement restrictions on food market prices. Usually, this collection is done directly on the markets, but due to COVID-19 health restrictions, this collection is done by phone. Since 2002, WFP has independently collected the prices of basic foodstuffs on a few markets in the country. This is a part of WFP’s global alert system to monitor food prices from a consumer perspective. Previously, market price surveillance was mainly focused on markets in rural areas, where WFP has an operational presence.

• WFP soughs to enhance government’s capacities through implementing integrated nutrition programmes, by providing its technical support to the Ministry of Health. In April, WFP provided its support for the delivery of over 87 mt of specialized nutritious foods (SNF) to the various health facilities, aimed at preventing and reducing chronic malnutrition among children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls.