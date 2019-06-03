WFP Côte d'Ivoire Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

850 mt of food assistance distributed

3,817 women farmers organized in 35 women’s smallholder farmer groups benefits from capacity strengthening (ongoing)

US$ 2.2 m six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements 122,364 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• In April, nutritious hot school meals were provided to 122,289 schoolchildren and quarterly take-home rice rations were distributed to 10,433 targeted girls in fifth and sixth grade to retain and encourage girls to complete the primary education cycle.

• In collaboration with UNHCR, WFP supported the voluntary repatriation of 75 Ivorian refugees coming from Guinea through three-month food rations to cover their immediate food needs. Due to funding deficits, only three out of the four commodities planned (specialized nutritious food, oil and salt) were provided. WFP and partners are continuing their efforts to mobilize additional resources to fill the food basket deficit.

• In collaboration with the Directorate of School Canteens of the Ministry of Education, a reflection workshop was organized by WFP on 30 April, with the theme “Strengthening the sustainable school feeding programme in Côte d’Ivoire through resilient food systems and farming practices of smallholder farmers”. The overall objective of the workshop was to define and strengthen synergies as well as partnership arrangements between the Government,

WFP and other technical and financial partners and to share experiences and lessons learned. Focal points from key ministries (including the ministries of Education, Health and Agriculture), diverse United Nations agencies (FAO, FIDA,

UNESCO, UNIDO, UNDP, UNICEF and UN Women). The participants also brainstormed on scale-up opportunities, ways to enhance community mobilization, women empowerment, youth employment and partnership value.

• Under the leadership of UN Women and the UN coordination office, members of the Gender Thematic Group (GTG) including gender focal points from the Ministry of Planning and Development, the Ministry of Family, Women and Children and UN agencies (UNICEF,

FAO, UNDP, UNFCR and IOM) developed together an annual work plan for 2019 which was aligned with Government priorities and annual work plan. The vision and priority programmes and activities for 2019, contributing to gender equality and women’s empowerment in Côte d’Ivoire, were defined together.

• The Cote d’Ivoire country office participated in the functional and support training for emergency response (FASTER) organized by the Regional Bureau in Dakar from 10 to 17 April. The training had the aim of strengthening capacities of WFP staff in emergency preparedness and response across the region.