West and Central Africa - Regional Mobility Mapping (June 2020)
The West and Central Africa Mobility Mapping report is a compilation of maps showing various mobility trends and mobility factors for movements to and from the West and central Africa region (forced displacement, transhumance, labour movements, etc.) This work is based on multiple data collection activities implemented by IOM and other actors (UNDESA, Ministries of Interior of various countries) and showcase the complexity of mobility in the region.
