Côte d'Ivoire
UNICEF Cote d’Ivoire COVID-19 and Ebola Situation Report No.1, 19 August 2021
Reporting period: 15-19 August 2021
Situation in Numbers
1 confirmed Ebola case
823 people vaccinated against Ebola
1 238 719 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Highlights:
Ebola
On 15 August the Government of Cote d’Ivoire announced the confirmation of 1 Ebola Virus Disease case in Abidjan, the capital city (4 million inhabitants)
2,000 Ebola vaccine doses are currently being distributed to districts in Abidjan and in the interior of the country and over 823 frontline health workers and contact cases have been vaccinated with the Ebola vaccine.
The Ebola information centre, hosted on the U-Report platform, can be accessed by sending the EBOLA keyword to 1366.
COVID-19
There has been a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. 52,583 cases and 365 deaths have been confirmed since March 2020.
1,238,719 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered.
At his press conference on 19 August, the Minister of Health insisted on the importance of respecting prevention measures and vaccination to curb "the third wave".