UNICEF Côte d’Ivoire COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21 (Reporting Period: 17 October to 13 November 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19:

• As of 9 November, out of the 20,835 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58.5% are male and 41.5% female, 20,516 people (98.5%) have recovered, and 126 people (0.60%) have died.

• Trends show a constant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases with less than 193 active cases recorded to date.

Polio:

• The first round of polio vaccination with OPVm2 took place from 18 to 21 September in 113 health districts. This campaign aimed to vaccinate 5,276,820 children aged 0-59 months (national coverage). The results of the independent monitoring of the campaign showed a 94% immunisation coverage.

• The final data showed that the second round of polio vaccination mobilised over 6 million doses of OPVm2 vaccine, 21,340 vaccinators, and 10,670 social mobilisers. The result of independent end-process monitoring and the LQAS showed a coverage of 95%.