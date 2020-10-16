UNICEF Côte d’Ivoire COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20 (Reporting Period: 26 September to 16 October 2020)

I Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs COVID-19:

Trends are showing a constant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases with less than 200 active cases recorded to date. However, with the beginning of the Presidential campaign on 15 October, there is a risk of resurgence of cases due to public meetings and gatherings.

As of 12 October, out of the 20,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58.5% are male and 41.5% female, 19,831 people (98.9%) have recovered, and 120 people (0.59%) have died.

Upcoming Presidential elections (31 October 2020)

UNICEF updated its Emergency Preparedness Platform during a joint mission in the North with all UNICEF emergency focal points and sector contributors from both Programme and Operations. This was also the opportunity to review the preparation for the upcoming elections.

From 4 to 16 October, an OCHA mission came from Dakar to support the finalisation of the new Inter-Agency Contingency Plan (IACP) and to set up an emergency response coordination mechanism in the context of the upcoming elections. UNICEF contributed to the various sessions and led the discussions on: Nutrition, Education, WASH, and Child Protection.

The RCO and UNICEF (co-lead) facilitated the UN Programme Criticality Exercise for the period around the elections.

Polio:

The first round of polio vaccination with OPVm2 took place from 18 to 21 September in 113 health districts. This campaign aimed to vaccinate 5,276,820 children aged 0-59 months (national coverage). The results of the independent monitoring of the campaign showed a 94% immunisation coverage.

Lessons learned from the first vaccination round were used to improve the implementation of the second round, which took place from 9 to 12 October.