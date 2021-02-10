Côte d'Ivoire + 4 more
UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 5 February 2021
Attachments
As of 1 February, 27,296 Ivorians who fled Côte d’Ivoire have been pre-registered in Liberia, Ghana, Guinea and Togo. Liberia currently hosts 95 per cent of them.
UNHCR’s response in Liberia expanded to a fifth county as 195 Ivorians who arrived in 2020 were preregistered in Montserrado County. Less than 1 per cent of the population increase in Liberia arrived in 2021.
UNHCR Emergency Response
Liberia
PROTECTION
As of 1 February 2021, a total of 25,901 Ivorian refugees have crossed into Liberia, 77 per cent of whom (19,871) have been formally registered. While the overall figures indicate a population increase, more than 99 per cent of those newly pre-registered arrived in October and November of 2020, and their registrations are back-dated accordingly. UNHCR continues to work with partners to conduct pre-registration exercises and expand coverage in new and hard to reach areas.
UNHCR’s response expanded to a fifth county as 195 Ivorians were pre-registered in Montserrado, which is the first county that does not border Côte d’Ivoire. Registration has yet to commence in this area, but the arrivals all entered Liberia between October and December of 2020.
As of 26 January, a total of 1,146 persons with specific needs (PWSNs) have been identified during registration, including 110 persons with disabilities, 82 unaccompanied children and 63 people with serious medical conditions. Protection screening during registration is ongoing so UNHCR can ensure the most vulnerable cases receive vital assistance.
In Maryland County, UNHCR established two working groups on Health and Education in Hudukudi with representatives from both the refugee and local communities. UNHCR also facilitated discussions for youth and their parents in Little Wlebo to raise awareness about SGBV and promote the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA).