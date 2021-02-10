UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 5 February 2021

As of 1 February, 27,296 Ivorians who fled Côte d’Ivoire have been pre-registered in Liberia, Ghana, Guinea and Togo. Liberia currently hosts 95 per cent of them.

UNHCR’s response in Liberia expanded to a fifth county as 195 Ivorians who arrived in 2020 were preregistered in Montserrado County. Less than 1 per cent of the population increase in Liberia arrived in 2021.

UNHCR Emergency Response

Liberia

PROTECTION