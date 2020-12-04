UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 27 November 2020

Thousands are internally displaced within Cote d’Ivoire, but government reports indicate that some IDPs may have started to return home.

Special protection initiatives are underway for vulnerable populations such as unaccompanied children, pregnant women and the elderly, but more support is needed.

As of 27 November, a total of 17,434 Ivorians have fled Cote d’Ivoire. More than 93% of the refugees are in neighbouring Liberia.