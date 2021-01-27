UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 22 January 2021

As of 19 January, 25,597 Ivorians who fled Cote d’Ivoire have been pre-registered in Liberia, Ghana, Guinea and Togo. Liberia currently hosts 95 per cent of them.

As UNHCR and partners work to reach remote areas, more than 99 per cent of the apparent population increase in Liberia in 2021 is due to back-dated pre-registrations of refugees who arrived in 2020.

UNHCR Emergency Response

Liberia

PROTECTION

As of 19 January 2021, a total of 24,234 Ivorian refugees have crossed into Liberia, 66 per cent of whom (15,873) have been formally registered. While the overall figures indicate a population increase, more than 99 per cent of those newly pre-registered arrived in October and November of 2020, but were located in remote areas near the border. Their registrations are back-dated accordingly. UNHCR continues to work with partners to conduct pre-registration exercises and expand coverage in hard to reach areas.

During the period under review, UNHCR identified more than 150 persons with special needs (PWSNs), provided them with assistance, and will conduct follow-up to monitor ongoing protection needs. As of 16 January, there were 1,036 .

Protection assessments have revealed concerns regarding the effect of living conditions in local communities on other PWSNs, such as unaccompanied children and the elderly. Restricted living space, food scarcity and limited WaSH resources and healthcare capacity were highlighted.

During a registration exercise in Grand Gedeh it was found that 872 refugees may have relocated within the county due to scarcity of food, shelter, livelihoods opportunities or other resources.

Protection assessments conducted in Maryland County with LRRRC with more than 600 refugees indicated the need for food assistance and CRIs, as well as their intention to return to CIV only when there is sustained stability.

During registration in Grand Gedeh county, 15 children (7 girls and 8 boys) were reported to be out of school in Cote d’Ivoire due to financial restrictions. In Toe’s Town Axis, UNHCR is reviewing capacity in public schools and within the refugee community to support education efforts for children while working closely with local Education Officers to find solutions.

The inaugural Protection Working Group (PWG) meeting was held on 6 January. The meeting was chaired by UNHCR and attended by UNICE, UNFP and UN Women.