As of 15 March, 30,134 Ivorians who fled Côte d’Ivoire have been pre-registered in Liberia, Ghana, Guinea and Togo. Liberia currently hosts 95 per cent of them.

In Liberia, UNHCR and partners donated four motorcycles to government agencies, repaired a county ambulance, and are rehabilitating roads to improve access to services for Ivorians and hosts in remote areas.