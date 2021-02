As of 15 February, 29,336 Ivorians who fled Côte d’Ivoire have been pre-registered in Liberia, Ghana, Guinea and Togo. Liberia currently hosts 95 per cent of them.

According to government reports, of an original 16,732 internally displaced Ivorians, an estimated 68 per cent (11,338) have returned to their villages of origin, and 5,394 remain displaced within Côte d’Ivoire.