UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Factsheet - September 2021

In a context of COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR assisted with the voluntary repatriation of 2,747 Ivorians from Benin, Ghana, Mauritania, Liberia and Togo

Ministerial Regional Meeting in Abidjan: signature of a joint declaration leading to cessation of refugee status as of June 30, 2022

Influx of over 3,000 people from Burkina Faso, Government and UNHCR on the front line to provide emergency assistance

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR Côte d’Ivoire works in close partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Caritas-CI, World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations Volunteers Programme (UNV) and Association des Femmes Juristes de Côte d’Ivoire (AFJCI).

UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions of donors to the Côte d’Ivoire operation: United States of America| Germany| Private donors Australia | Canada | Private donors Germany| France | Japan | Luxembourg | Spain | Norway |Private donors|