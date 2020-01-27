UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Factsheet - November 2019

A series of awareness-raising campaigns on statelessness

Since 31st January, UNHCR assisted with the voluntary repatriation of 2300 Ivorians

Trainees from all the training programmes at the Tabou Vocational Training Center were subjected to a final evaluation

PROTECTION

Refugees

➢ Medical assistance

▪ 55 refugees of whom 18 in Tabou and 18 in San Pedro, received 83 assistance.

Of the 26 refugees, 31 were assisted at 80%, and 24 were assisted at 100%. ▪ DAARA Guiglo carried out 3 health assistance sessions for 2 people in Daloa (1) and Guiglo (1).

➢ Multisectoral assistance

▪ One refugee was assisted on a one-off basis with 60,000 CFA francs for the rehabilitation of her house in Tabou; in San Pedro, 4 (3 women, 1 man) were assisted in accommodation.

▪ In the West, 3 assistance in accommodation, including 2 in Guiglo and 1 in Daloa

▪ 28 home visits, including 16 to the refugees in San Pedro and 12 in Tabou were conducted.

▪ DAARA paid for the transport of a refugee from Tabou to Abidjan for a medical appointment.

➢ Protection/ SGBV

▪ The protection committees carried out 10 awareness-raising campaigns on GBV, the harmful effects of smoking and drugs towards above 700 people (420 men and 280 women);

▪ DAARA Tabou organized a training session on GBV on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Tabou Transit Center for refugee women. This activity was attended by 98 women, most of whom were accompanied by their spouses. Ultimately, 150 refugees were present.