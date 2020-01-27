27 Jan 2020

UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Factsheet - November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (762.45 KB)

A series of awareness-raising campaigns on statelessness

Since 31st January, UNHCR assisted with the voluntary repatriation of 2300 Ivorians

Trainees from all the training programmes at the Tabou Vocational Training Center were subjected to a final evaluation

PROTECTION

Refugees

Medical assistance

▪ 55 refugees of whom 18 in Tabou and 18 in San Pedro, received 83 assistance.
Of the 26 refugees, 31 were assisted at 80%, and 24 were assisted at 100%. ▪ DAARA Guiglo carried out 3 health assistance sessions for 2 people in Daloa (1) and Guiglo (1).

Multisectoral assistance

▪ One refugee was assisted on a one-off basis with 60,000 CFA francs for the rehabilitation of her house in Tabou; in San Pedro, 4 (3 women, 1 man) were assisted in accommodation.

▪ In the West, 3 assistance in accommodation, including 2 in Guiglo and 1 in Daloa

▪ 28 home visits, including 16 to the refugees in San Pedro and 12 in Tabou were conducted.

▪ DAARA paid for the transport of a refugee from Tabou to Abidjan for a medical appointment.

Protection/ SGBV

▪ The protection committees carried out 10 awareness-raising campaigns on GBV, the harmful effects of smoking and drugs towards above 700 people (420 men and 280 women);

▪ DAARA Tabou organized a training session on GBV on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Tabou Transit Center for refugee women. This activity was attended by 98 women, most of whom were accompanied by their spouses. Ultimately, 150 refugees were present.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.