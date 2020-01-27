UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Factsheet - December 2019
16 days of activism against gender based violence
A training on Sexual Harrassement was conducted to All staff Cote d`Ivoire by the Psychosocial Case Management Officer and Senior Coordinator on SEA and SH
Since 31st January, UNHCR assisted with the voluntary repatriation of 3272 Ivorians
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
All staff Cote d
Ivoire benefited of a training on sexual harrassemnt by the Psychosocial
Case Management Officer and Senior Coordinator on SEA and SH from Geneva.The
mission was requested by the Representative with the aim to follow up on the alleged
cases of sexual harassement and concerns raised during the All staff Cote dIvoire
retreat. The training included a capacity building component on the theme with both
male and female staff, individual hearings , woman group hearing and psychosocial
support to those who requested.
The coming of the mission permitted a better comprehension for both male and female
staff of what is sexual harassement both for UNHCR and in the specific country context.