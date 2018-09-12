12 Sep 2018

UNHCR Côte d'Ivoire Factsheet - August 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (531.33 KB)

UNHCR assisted with the Voluntary Repatriation of 284 Ivorians from Guinea and Liberia.

UNHCR-CDI has officially launched a Mapping exercise in the context of the reduction of statelessness in Cote D’Ivoire

The National Eligibility Commission through DAARA granted Refugee Status to 26 Asylum Seekers.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

UNHCR Côte d’Ivoire works in close partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry Justice and Human Rights, Association de Soutien à l'Auto-promotion Sanitaire Urbaine (ASAPSU), Caritas-CI, Développement Rural et Agricole à l’Ouest (DRAO), World Food Program (WFP), the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Association des Femmes Juristes de Côte d’Ivoire (AFJCI).

UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions of donors to the Côte d’Ivoire operation: Denmark | Private donors in Japan| Peacebuilding Fund, as well as donors of unrestricted and regional funds: United States of America | Sweden | United Kingdom| Italy | Netherlands | Norway | Private donors in Spain | Australia | Japan | Switzerland | France | Canada | Private donors in Italy.

