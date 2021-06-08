Terms of Reference (ToR): Final evaluation of the first phase and baseline evaluation of the second phase of "Support for the integrated sustainability program for school canteens" in Cote d’Ivoire

1. Introduction

These Terms of Reference (TOR) relate to two concurrent evaluations: the final evaluation of the first phase of $ 35 million (September 2015- June 2021) of US government support (through McGovern-Dole funding) to the integrated program of sustainability of school canteens in Côte d'Ivoire and the baseline evaluation of the second phase (2021- 2025) of this support funded up to $25 million. The McGovern-Dole “food for education” program in Côte d'Ivoire is a school feeding and literacy program implemented in seven regions in the West, North and North-East from September 2015 to June 2021 for its first phase. The second phase will cover the same area and the same schools. It aims to improve the achievements of the program and facilitate a gradual handover of the program to the government of Côte d'Ivoire.

It is a program that aims to support the country's national goals to improve schooling, retention, primary education, relevant skills, food security, nutrition, and school health. This evaluation is an activity evaluation (school canteens) commissioned by the WFP country office in Côte d'Ivoire in accordance with the evaluation plan submitted to the donor. The evaluation mission will take place from May 2021 to April 2022 all phases included. This will involve, on the one hand, the final evaluation of the 2015-2021 phase and, on the other hand, the baseline evaluation of the second phase covering the period from 2021 to 2026.