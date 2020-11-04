Taking Note of Provisional Election Results in Côte d’Ivoire, Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Violence Before, During, After Polls

SG/SM/20395

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the announcement by the Independent Electoral Commission of the provisional results of the presidential election which took place in Côte d’Ivoire on 31 October.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the violence that occurred prior to, during and after the election. He is saddened by the multiple fatalities and expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

The Secretary-General calls on all political stakeholders to respect the country’s constitutional order and adhere to the rule of law. He urges the President and the main opposition leaders to engage in meaningful and inclusive dialogue to chart a way forward out of the prevailing crisis by working together towards consensus and national cohesion.

The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support such a dialogue with the objective to preserve stability and promote national reconciliation throughout the country.

