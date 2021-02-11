Strengthening national nutrition information systems (EC-NIS project)

Supporting countries to strengthen their national nutrition information systems

About the project

UNICEF and WHO, with financial support from the European Commission (EC), are implementing a project titled "Strengthening national nutrition information systems" in five countries in Africa and Asia: Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Laos, Uganda and Zambia for a period of four years (April 2020 -- March 2024).

Timely and quality data with an adequate level of disaggregation are essential to guiding country choices, allocating resources and monitoring progress in nutrition. Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys (MICS) or national nutrition surveys are the major sources of nutrition data for many countries, but they are complex and expensive undertakings that cannot be implemented with the required frequency. It is, therefore, critical to strengthen or establish integrated nutrition information systems (NIS) of countries to enhance availability and use of routine nutrition data to better support policy development, programme design and monitoring.

UNICEF and WHO's role is to support countries in defining monitoring standards and respond to their demand for technical assistance on nutrition monitoring to address the nutrition data gaps that exist in many countries. This initiative will increase the uptake of nutrition information and provide improved knowledge for policy and programme development and implementation by increasing country capacity in monitoring programmes and national/global nutrition targets

All country-level project activities are implemented and managed by a technical team in the Ministry of Health (MOH) of the country concerned, in collaboration with WHO and UNICEF country offices.

Objectives and outputs

The objective of this project is improved NIS and country capacity in monitoring programmes and national/international nutrition targets.

The expected outputs in the countries benefiting from this project are:

Revised National Nutrition Monitoring Frameworks filling in major nutrition data gaps;

Refined/new data collection systems for existing HMIS including a nutrition module (based on routine health centre data and sentinel sites) using updated data collection tools and digital data collection systems;

Enhanced human resource capacity for the collection, analysis, interpretation, communication and quality control of nutrition data and for the management of NIS;

Improved IT supported data management systems in line with the District Health Information System 2 (DHIS2) Nutrition Module and generating information for programmes and policies;

Availability of quality and timely data from routine data collections in health centres and from surveys; and

Improved dissemination of NIS information.

Where we are working

Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Laos, Uganda, Zambia