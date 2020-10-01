THE SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE UN SECRETARY-GENERAL FOR WEST AFRICA AND THE SAHEL, CONCLUDED HIS PRE-ELECTORAL MISSION IN COTE D’IVOIRE, URGED IVOIRIANS TO ACT IN SYNERGY AND IN CONCERTATION TO PRESERVE UNITY AND PEACE

Dakar, 27 September 2020 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, today concluded his pre-electoral mission, which started on Monday 21 September in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The objective of this mission was to renew the support of the United Nations for the organization of a peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible presidential election on October 31, and to encourage the stakeholders to work together for peace and stability of Côte d'Ivoire.

During his mission, the Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel was received by the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, H.E. Alassane Ouattara. He also met with the Prime Minister, and the Ministers of Administration, and of Security and Civil Protection. The Special Representative also had working sessions with the Constitutional Council, the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), the National Human Rights Council (CNDH), presidential candidates, political parties, and the President of the former Dialogue, Truth and Reconciliation Commission and civil society organizations. He also met the informal group of development partners, and the United Nations country team.

While congratulating the Ivorians for their efforts for peace, the Special Representative reiterated his call to all political actors to uphold their commitment to the organization of a peaceful and inclusive election, and respect of human rights. In this regard, he notes the provisional release of detainees on September 23, a welcome gesture, and hopes that further appeasement measures will be taken throughout the electoral process.

The Special Representative calls on all political actors to reject the use of hate speech, violence and all forms of sectarianism, and to commit to a peaceful electoral process and a peaceful presidential election.

In a context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, recalls the importance of acting in synergy and in concertation to overcome differences and preserve unity and peace, essentials to the prosperity of Côte d'Ivoire.