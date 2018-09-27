Solutions in West Africa Ivorian refugees Q3 2018

Finding Solutions

Voluntary repatriation is the most viable durable solution for Ivorian refugees in West Africa. UNHCR also pursues local integration and resettlement, the latter as a protection tool. UNHCR in Côte d’Ivoire has been implementing community-based programmes to address the needs and improve the living conditions of returnees, refugees, former IDPs, and stateless people.

Achievement

From 2011 to date, 198,606 persons repatriated spontaneously. Additionally, 70,976 persons returned through a facilitated process. UNHCR’s protection monitoring ensures returnee integration. To foster peaceful coexistence in the areas of return, UNHCR, the government and a local partner have invested in a programme of participatory theatre, focussing on peace-building.

Development

UNHCR continues to facilitate voluntary repatriation. To encourage returns, UNHCR has increased the voluntary repatriation package from $150 to $300 per adult, and from $100 to $150 per child, since December 2017.

Way Forward

In 2018, UNHCR aims to repatriate over 3,000 Ivorian refugees. For those refugees who opt for local integration, this process is underway in partnership with local/host governments. UNHCR continues to pursue resettlement for those with urgent and specific needs.

History

Many Ivorian fled or were displaced during 2002/7 and 2010/11 conflicts. At the height of the crisis in 2011, 250,000 Ivorian were refugees in Liberia, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo and over 1 million people were internally displaced.