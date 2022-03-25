Côte d'Ivoire + 37 more
Polio this week as of 23 March 2022
Headlines
- “My father is sick, and my mother asked me to bring my brother here at the mosque to be vaccinated. I know the way to the mosque, and I had no problem getting here,” says seven-year-old Amidah in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Read more.
- Revised containment guidance (GAPIII) soon available for public consultation:On recommendation from the Containment Advisory Group (CAG), and through wide engagement of stakeholders, WHO’s Global Action Plan for Poliovirus Containment (GAPIII, 2015) has been revised. Following a period of critical review by the CAG, the document draft will be made available for public consultation 29 March – 1 May 2022. Revisions to the guidance have been made based on CAG recommendations, review of relevant biorisk management documents to determine alignment, scientific evidence and solicited stakeholder comments on various sections. WHO encourages feedback from containment stakeholders. Please check the GPEI website for information. For queries, please email: containment@who.int.
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
– Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
– Niger: two cVDPV2 cases
– Nigeria: two cVDPV2 cases
– Yemen: three cVDPV2 cases