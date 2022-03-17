Côte d'Ivoire + 37 more
Polio this week as of 16 March 2022
Attachments
Headlines
- The thirty-first meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on the international spread of poliovirus was convened by the WHO Director-General on 28 February 2022. The Emergency Committee reviewed the data on wild poliovirus (WPV1) and circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPV). Technical updates were received about the situation in the following State Parties: Afghanistan, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen. Read the statement here.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
– DR Congo: three cVDPV2 cases
– Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case