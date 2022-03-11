Côte d'Ivoire + 37 more
Polio this week as of 09 March 2022
Headlines
- On Monday 7 March 2022, a case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) was confirmed in an unvaccinated girl aged three years and nine months in Israel. The girl had developed acute flaccid paralysis and upon testing of her stool, poliovirus was confirmed...Read more
International Women's Day was marked on 8 March and among several online activities, the GPEI released a video featuring the voices of some of the women involved in the polio eradication effort in Pakistan. Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation and Gender Champion for Polio Eradication José Manuel Albares also paid tribute to all the women in polio eradication.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Côte d'Ivoire: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
DR Congo: one cVDPV2 case
Israel: one cVDPV3 case and six positive environmental samples
Mauritania: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case
Occupied Palestinian territory: eight cVDPV3 positive environmental samples
