Ivory Coast - Post-electoral violence (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 November 2020)

As of 9 November, more than 8,000 Ivorian refugees have fled into neighbouring countries (7,500 to Liberia and 500 to Ghana, Guinea and Togo) amid political tensions in Ivory Coast, up from 3,200 in just one week according to UNHCR. Over 60% of arrivals are children, some of whom arrived unaccompanied or separated from their parents. Older people and pregnant women have also fled, most carrying just a few belonging and little to no food or money.