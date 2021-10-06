Implementing the Comprehensive Solutions Strategy for Ivorian refugees in West and Central Africa, October 2021

In Côte d’Ivoire, concerted efforts by the Government and other relevant actors to achieve national reconciliation, political stability and social cohesion offer a prospect for solutions for all Ivorian refugees and asylum-seekers who have found international protection in the West Africa region and beyond.

In light of the fundamental and durable changes in Côte d'Ivoire, an Updated Regional Roadmap for Comprehensive Solutions for Ivorian Refugees has been adopted by the Governments of Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Togo and Mauritania to find a durable solution for every Ivorian refugee and bring closure to the situation by the end of 2022.

278,000 voluntary returns since 2011 – 92% of all refugees from Côte d’Ivoire

51,200 refugees and asylum-seekers from Côte d’Ivoire in the region

$58M in needs for 2022

As of August 2021

Comprehensive Solutions

Of the more than 370,000 refugees and asylum-seekers who fled Côte d’Ivoire since 2002, more than 278,000 have voluntarily returned over the past decade – more than 80,000 with the support of UNHCR. Intention surveys carried out in mid-2021 indicate that approximately 60% of the remaining Ivorian refugees and asylum-seekers in West Africa are willing to return home, whereas 10% would prefer to stay in their host countries as residents, and 30% remain undecided.

Adopted during a ministerial meeting convened by the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and UNHCR in September 2021, the Updated Regional Roadmap for Ivorian refugees follows a three-pronged approach: (1) promoting voluntary repatriation and effective reintegration in Côte d’Ivoire; (2) advocating for permanent residency status or facilitation of naturalization for Ivorians opting to stay in their host countries; and (3) recommending the cessation of refugee status, while continuing to meet the needs of those unable to return to their country of origin for protection-related reasons. Cessation of refugee status for Ivorians is expected to take effect by 30 June 2022.

Comprehensive Support from UNHCR

UNHCR will continue to stand with Ivorians and strengthen our support to States in the region as they implement the solutions strategy and cessation clauses including helping them ensure the required documentation is made available. UNHCR encourages donors, including development actors, to actively support those countries as they implement this important strategy.