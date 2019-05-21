GIEWS Country Brief: Côte d'Ivoire, 21-May-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cropping season in 2019 underway with favourable moisture conditions

Above-average cereal harvest gathered in 2018

Decreasing economic growth and inflation rate in 2019

Overall food supply and access generally satisfactory

Favourable rainfall conditions benefitting 2019 first cropping season

Following a timely onset of seasonal rains, planting of the 2019 main season maize was completed in April and harvesting operations are expected to start in August. Weeding activities for maize are normally progressing in most cropped areas. Planting of rice, for harvest in September, started in April and operations are still ongoing. Planting operations for millet and sorghum, for harvest from October, are also underway.

Grazing conditions and availability of water for livestock have improved in the main natural reserves of the north and centre of the country. The animal health situation is generally good and stable, with just some localized outbreaks of seasonal diseases.

Above-average cereal production harvested in 2018

The 2018 agricultural season (main and second cropping seasons) was characterized by timely and well-distributed rainfall as well as continued Government support to farmers through free/subsidized delivery of seeds and tools. Consequently, the country’s aggregate cereal output in 2018 was estimated at 3.2 million tonnes, about 7 percent above the five-year average and slightly below the 2017 record level.

Cereal import requirements in 2019 are estimated at 2.1 million tonnes, similar to last year and slightly below the five-year average due to higher demand for human and industrial use, mainly in the poultry and beverage sectors.

Decreasing economic growth and inflation rate

According to the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), the economic growth will remain strong at 6.9 percent in 2019, but it will slow down from the 7.3 percent averaged in 2018. This slow pace of growth is explained by the decline in global cocoa prices in 2019 due to the effects of Swollen Shoot on cocoa trees, that have impacted cocoa production and quality. Inflation in 2019 is expected to slightly decrease from an average of 0.4 percent in 2018 to 0.3 percent in 2019 due to strong economic growth and relatively stable domestic food prices. Inflation will overall remain well below the UEMOA (Union Economique et Monétaire Ouest Africaine) convergence rate of 3 percent.

Satisfactory availability and access to food due to good 2018 harvests

Food security conditions are overall favourable following the good harvest obtained in 2018. However, according to the March 2019 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 23 000 people (0.3 percent of the population in the analysed areas) are estimated to be in need of food assistance during the lean season, from June to August 2019.