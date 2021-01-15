GIEWS Country Brief: Côte d'Ivoire, 15-January-2020

**FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below‑average cereal production gathered in 2020

Above‑average cereal import requirements estimated in 2020/21 marketing year

Prices ease with new supplies from recent harvest, but remain at high levels

Pockets of food insecurity persist

Below‑average cereal production gathered in 2020

Harvesting activities of millet, sorghum, rainfed rice and main season maize crops have finalized, while harvesting of second season maize crops is still ongoing and will be completed by end‑January. Despite the timely and well‑distributed rainfall as well as continued Government support through free/subsidized delivery of seeds and tools, the 2020 agricultural season is estimated at a below‑average production. The aggregate cereal output in 2020 is estimated at 2.9 million tonnes, 10 percent below the last five‑year average. The decline is mainly driven by the reduction in rice production as a result of movement restrictions due to the COVID‑19 pandemic which caused a six‑week delay of planting activities. This has led to a significant contraction of paddy planted area from -20 percent compared to the average in rainfed shallows to -50 percent in irrigated areas and -68 percent in the rainfed plateau. In addition, field reports indicate that yields were generally low due to the limited availability of certified seeds of improved varieties. However, favourable rainfall led to an increase of the expected production of important cash crops such as cocoa and cashew.

Following an extended rainy season that started in March/April and continued until November/December, the grazing conditions and availability of water for livestock are favourable in the main natural reserves of north and centre parts of the country. In addition, crop residues from the main harvest and supplement livestock feed provided by individual breeders as well as Government breeding stations are increasing fodder availability in most parts of the country. The animal health situation is generally stable, apart from some outbreaks of seasonal diseases including Trypanosomiasis and Contagious Bovine Peripneumonia, Peste des Petits Ruminants, Anthrax, Foot‑and‑Mouth disease and African Swine Fever.

Above‑average cereal import requirements estimated in 2020/21 marketing year The country relies significantly on imports of crops, including rice and wheat, to cover its domestic requirements. Despite the 2020 above‑average production, cereal import requirements for the 2020/21 marketing year (November/October) are forecast at an above ‑ average level of 2 million tonnes as local traders are aiming to replenish their stocks.

Cereal prices stable but lower year on year

D espite the impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic on trade flows, the supply of major commodities is generally satisfactory in most urban and rural markets. Currently, the demand is generally weak as during the harvesting period most agricultural households consume their own crops. The prices in October 2020 (latest available information) were mostly stable, reflecting generally adequate domestic supplies and ample import availabilities from Burkina Faso and Mali. By contrast, prices of palm oil have recently increased in most market reflecting the increase of prices in international markets.

Pockets of food insecurity persist

According to the November 2020 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 210 000 people (3.3 percent of the population in the analyzed areas) were estimated to need food assistance between October and December 2020. However, this number is projected to decline to nearly 187 000 people between June and August 2021 as a result of the harvests of maize crops and yams, which will improve food availability and access in southern and central regions.