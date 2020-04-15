GIEWS Country Brief: Côte d'Ivoire, 15-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Planting of 2020 main season maize ongoing in south under normal conditions

Above‑average cereal harvest gathered in 2019

Pockets of food insecurity remain among most vulnerable population

Start of 2020 cropping season in south follows timely onset of rains

Following the timely onset of seasonal rains in the south, planting of yams was completed in March, while planting of maize is ongoing and will be completed by the end of April. The harvest of maize is expected to start in August, while harvesting operations for yams will start in July. Planting of the rice crop, to be harvested from September, is underway. The cumulative rainfall amounts since early March have been average to above average in most planted areas and supported the development of the maize crop, which is at sprouting, seedling and tillering stages. Weeding activities are normally progressing in most cropped areas. In the north, seasonal dry weather conditions are still prevailing and planting operations for millet and sorghum, to be harvested from October, are expected to begin in May‑June with the onset of the rains.

In April, despite the ongoing pastoral lean season, forage availability was overall satisfactory in the main grazing areas of the country. The domestic livestock seasonal return movement from the south to the north started in early March due to the normal onset of rains in the south. The animal health situation is generally good and stable, with just some localized outbreaks of seasonal diseases including Trypanosomiasis and Contagious Bovine Peri‑pneumonia.

Harvesting activities for the 2019 rainfed and irrigated crops completed by end‑January. Favourable rainfall across the country and the adequate supply of inputs by the Government and several NGOs benefited the 2019 national cereal production, estimated at 3.4 million tonnes, about 12 percent above the five‑year average and 8 percent above the 2018 output. The 2019 harvest included 1.1 million tonnes of maize (25 percent above average) and 2.2 million tonnes of paddy (6 percent above average). Despite the 2019 above‑average production, import requirements for the 2019/20 marketing year (November/October) are forecast at an above ‑ average level of 2.3 million tonnes as local traders are aiming to replenish their stocks.

According to the March 2020 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 230 000 people (3.7 percent of the population in the analysed areas) are estimated to need food assistance between March and May 2020. However, this number is projected to decline to nearly 168 000 people between June and August 2020 as a result of the harvests of maize crops and yams, which will improve food availability and access in the southern and central regions. It should be noted that the figures provided by the “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis refer to only 12 regions out of the 31 regions in the country.

COVID-19 and measures adopted by the Government

In view of the evolving COVID‑19 situation, the Government has decreed a total country lockdown and a curfew, starting from 24 March 2020. The Government has also taken some sanitary, social and economic measures, including the free diagnosis and treatment of all suspected and confirmed cases of COVID‑19. Official restrictions on population movements, combined with heightened levels of fear, have led many people to stay at their homes. Although these measures have not affected access to food, further restrictions on population movements could hamper access to land and have a negative impact on the 2020 agricultural production.