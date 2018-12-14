GIEWS Country Brief: Côte d'Ivoire, 14-December-2018

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Rainfall in 2018 well above average

Above-average cereal harvest gathered in 2018

Sustained economic growth and fairly stable inflation rate

Overall food supply and access generally satisfactory

Above average rainfall allows normal progress of 2018 second cropping season

The cumulative rainfall amounts since February have been average to above average in most areas allowing normal farming activities. Harvesting activities for rice, millet and sorghum crops are ongoing and will be completed by end-December. Harvesting of the maize crop from the second cropping season started in December and will be completed by end-January.

Owing to a good rainy season, the grazing conditions and availability of water for livestock are favourable in the main natural reserves of the north and centre of the country. In addition, supplement livestock feed continues to be provided since 2012 by individual breeders and on Government-breeding stations to supplement natural pastures and limit pasture competition among pastoralists. The animal health situation is generally stable, apart from some outbreaks of seasonal diseases.

Above-average cereal production harvested in 2018

The 2018 agricultural season (main and second cropping seasons) was characterized by timely and well-distributed rainfall as well as continued Government support through free/subsidized delivery of seeds and tools. Consequently, the country’s aggregate cereal output in 2018 was estimated at 3.4 million tonnes, about 10 percent above the five-year average.