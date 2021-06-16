An Exploratory Study on Labour Recruitment and Migrant Worker Protection Mechanisms in West Africa: The Case of Côte d’Ivoire, the Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal

Through this study, IOM seeks to assess current recruitment practices and migrant worker protection mechanisms in place in the following case study countries: Côte d’Ivoire, the Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. This study explores and critically examines the existing evidence base on key aspects of the topic to inform potential policy and programmatic responses designed to enhance labour migration impacts for current and potential migrant workers located in as well as originating from West Africa. This publication entails both a desk-based review of the current published evidence base as well as insights derived from interviews with national stakeholders from the five case study countries.