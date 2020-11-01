On Eve of Presidential Election in Côte d’Ivoire, Secretary-General Urges All Ivorians to Ensure Polls Are Conducted Peacefully

SG/SM/20384

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On the eve of the presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire, the Secretary‑General calls on all Ivorians to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful manner.

The Secretary-General urges all political and opinion leaders and their supporters to refrain from inciting violence, spreading misinformation and using hate speech. He encourages the authorities, including the security forces, to provide a safe and secure environment and to protect and uphold human rights throughout the electoral process.

The Secretary-General strongly encourages political leaders and their parties to resolve any disputes that may arise through dialogue. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to consolidate democratic gains and national cohesion.

