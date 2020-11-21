Cote d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 20 November 2020

As of 19 November 2020, a total of 15,684 Ivorians have fled Cote d’Ivoire mainly to Liberia and the numbers continue to rise amid persistent tensions despite validation of the election results by the Constitutional Court.

Health, food, shelter and core relief items are among the most pressing needs for the new arrivals, many of whom are vulnerable such as pregnant women, the elderly and unaccompanied children.

According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people internally displaced within Cote d’Ivoire. An interagency response has been activated, and the Ivorian government is registering IDPs.