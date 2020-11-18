Cote d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 17 November 2020

As of 16 November 2020, a total of 13,809 Ivorians have fled Cote d’Ivoire, and the numbers continue to rise amid persistent tensions despite validation of the election results by the Constitutional Court.

With the rapid population increase, sourcing for more CRIs and food assistance is needed in Liberia where more than 93% of the new arrivals from Cote d’Ivoire have fled.

According to UN estimates, there are 5,530 people internally displaced within Cote d’Ivoire.

An interagency response has been activated and the Ivorian government is registering IDPs.