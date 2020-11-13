Cote d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 12 November 2020

As of 11 November 2020, a total of 10,087 Ivorians have fled Cote d’Ivoire, and the numbers continue to rise amid persistent tensions despite validation of the election results by the Constitutional Court.

Nearly 92% of the new arrivals who have fled Cote d’Ivoire are in Liberia where an airlift of CRIs for 10,000 refugees is planned from Dubai. In the meantime, locally purchased corerelief items, food and cash-based interventions are being delivered.

UNHCR has set up contingency plans in the countries neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire and is engaging with national and local authorities, sister UN agencies and other partners.